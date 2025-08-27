Mirai: Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj Kumar starrer action adventure fantasy thriller movie was initially scheduled for release on September 5, but it has now been shifted to September 12. Viewers can get the big screen experience now in mid-September in multiple languages- Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. The trailer of Mirai is slated to be out on August 18. Sharing the news, Manchu Manoj tweeted, “Been a long time since I felt this RUSH #MIRAI is an EXPERIENCE waiting to explode on Big Screens. Trailer on August 28th. #BlackSword is waiting to see you all in theatres this Sept 12th.!! #MiraiTrailer.”

As per 123Telugu, JioHotstar has bagged the streaming rights for a whopping price for Mirai . Star Maa has secured the satellite rights for Teja Sajja’s film. The official confirmation from the makers yet to be confirmed.

What Is Mirai All About?

The film is about a war, who is tasked with the protection of nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity. Mirai features Teja Sajja as Super Yodha, Manoj Kumar Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Koushik Mahata, Sriram Reddy Polasane and Tanja Keller in key roles. It has been written by Karthik Gattamneni and Manibabu Karanam. The movie has been directed by Karthik Gattamneni. In the poster, Teja Sajja and Manoj Kumar Manchu can be seen in locking horns. While sharing the poster, Teja wrote on Instagram, “From the ethos of Itihasas, born a battle for the future #MiraiTrailer drops on 28th August 🔥 Get ready to witness India’s most ambitious Action-Adventure Saga.”