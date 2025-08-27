War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer spy action movie has been maintaining a slow yet steady pace at the box office after it entered the second week days. After it hit Monday blues, the second Tuesday brought hope as it showed a slight jump in numbers at the ticket windows. War 2 is now closer to Rs 230 crore but it is still far away from Rs 250 crore. The film needs to get over the tortoise speed to reach at least the Rs 250 crore mark in India.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 2.75 crore on Day 13. War 2 has a net collection of Rs 2.75 crore. The film had an overall 14.76 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. It had 7.73 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 13.09 per cent in the afternoon shows, 13.93 per cent in the evening shows and 24.27 per cent in the night shows.