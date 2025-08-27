- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 08:12 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer spy action movie has been maintaining a slow yet steady pace at the box office after it entered the second week days. After it hit Monday blues, the second Tuesday brought hope as it showed a slight jump in numbers at the ticket windows. War 2 is now closer to Rs 230 crore but it is still far away from Rs 250 crore. The film needs to get over the tortoise speed to reach at least the Rs 250 crore mark in India.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 2.75 crore on Day 13. War 2 has a net collection of Rs 2.75 crore. The film had an overall 14.76 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. It had 7.73 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 13.09 per cent in the afternoon shows, 13.93 per cent in the evening shows and 24.27 per cent in the night shows.
First Week Collection: Rs 204.25 crore
Day 8: Rs 5 crore
Day 9: Rs 4 crore
Day 10: Rs 6.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 7.25 crore
Day 12: 2.15 crore
Day 13: 2.75 crore
Also read: Did You Know Lara Dutta Was Also Offered Bipasha Basu's Role In No Entry? The Actress Reveals
Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. 🔥 #War2 is in IMAX August 14. Releasing in Hindi and Telugu. #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/zl0qFbj4Y0— IMAX (@IMAX) June 26, 2025
DYK How Much Budget It Had To Make This Big Movie, War 2?
Ayan Mukerji and YRF have made this movie on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore.
Also read: Bigg Boss 19 First Nomination: How To Vote For Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri And Other Contestants Ahead Of Weekend Ka Vaar?
What The Concept Of War 2?
The film focuses on the Spy Agent Kabir Dhaliwal, who has been accused of national threat. RAW Chief orders another agent, Vikram, to catch him but as destiny had some other plans. Both Kabir and Vikram turn out to be childhood friends and they team up to bring the actual threat down. War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor and Arista Mehta in key roles. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by YRF.