Anees Bazmee’s fan favourite comedy film No Entry, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly, was released on August 26, 2025 and has completed 20 years in the industsy. Marking this milestone, Lara shared heartwarming memories along with some interesting details about casting. She revealed she was offered not only the role of Kajal but also the one eventually played by Bipasha Basu in the film. The actress also spoke about the challenges faced while playing her character.

On 20 years of No Entry, Lara Dutta shared the film's poster on Instagram along with a long note. She wrote, “20 years of NO ENTRY!!! Crazy how fast time flies!! This film will always remain one of my absolute favourites forever!!! My first foray into comedy….. I was offered both the role I played and the role that was eventually played by Bipasha….. I remember telling @aneesbazmee that the character of Kajal was so unlike anything I’ve ever encountered and I would have to really challenge myself to play a highly suspicious, loud, punjabi wife….. surprisingly I owned every bit of the character and had an absolute blast portraying her!!! Having @anilskapoor by my side, elevating our performance and every scene, was an absolute treat for a relative newcomer."

Lara, who has also worked with Salman Khan in the Partner movie, spoke about her experience working with him. The actress added, “I hadn’t yet done PARTNER with @beingsalmankhan so having him on set was quite intimidating….. it was like the superstar had arrived ! But he was chilled out and fun and charming as hell! @fardeenfkhan was a revelation when it came to comedy and it was amazing to see how effortless it was for him."