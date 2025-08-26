John Abraham, who has delivered several films based on politics and diplomacy such as Satyameva Jayate, Madras Cafe, Parmanu, and The Diplomat, was recently seen in Tehran on ZEE5. He opened up about how some films without nuance or craft are taking advantage of hyper political environment to bring in the numbers. This statement comes after Vivek Agnihotri's recent jibe at him, advising him to stay away from commenting on cinema and to focus on bikes and protein.

John Abraham's Subtle Clapback At Vivek Agnihotri's Dig Citing his film The Diplomat, John Abraham in a conversation with PTI, shared, “There are films that are patriotic that make a lot of sense. Not because I have done it, but The Diplomat is one of those films where you’re not jingoistic, you’re not beating your chest. But you are patriotic in a resilient, silent, and restrained way."

He talked about how some films are taking advantage of the current situation, stating, "Please understand and remember my words, I think we are living in a hyper political environment where religion is dividing us very conclusively, which is not the most conducive environment to live in. Calling it scary, John added, "Some films are taking advantage of that and bringing in the numbers. That’s really unfortunate to see because when you see certain films, you see there is no nuance or craft there, but you see that there are tropes. And it is a scary sight to see today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms) The actor believes that propaganda films will continue to be made, as moviemaking is a creative space that allows you to make any kind of film. He stated, “My responsibility is making films that are very balanced... Our audiences will stay on for way longer than the films that just want to take advantage of a situation. That is important to know." ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 First Week Nominations: Awez Darbar In Tears After Gaurav Khanna's Outburst Over Nomination

John Abraham And Vivek Agnihotri Controversy Amid the Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files row, John Abraham comment on The Kashmir Files, revealing that he has no intention of making such kinds of films. In an interview with India Today, when the actor was asked whether he would like to make movies like Chhaava or The Kashmir Files, he responded by saying, “I haven’t seen Chhaava, but I know that people have loved it, and also The Kashmir Files. But when films are made with the intent to sway people in a hyper-political environment and such films find an audience, that is scary for me. To answer your question, no, I have never been tempted, and I will never make those kinds of films.” This statement didn't sit well with Vivek Agnihotri, and he took a jibe at him.

ALSO READ: Vivek Agnihotri Slams John Abraham For ‘Kashmir Files’ Comment, Says ‘I Don’t Care What He’s Saying’ The Bengal Files filmmaker commented on John's remark, he told NDTV, "John is not a historian, an intellectual, a thinker, or a writer. He has been making very, very jingoistic films like Satyameva Jayate, too. He made Diplomat and all those kinds of films. He must have said (that) for a variety of reasons. If you had told me some great historian had said this, I would have understood it. I don't care about what he's saying."



He further asked the actor to focus on bikes and protein, stay away from commenting on films. "When was India's atmosphere not hyper-political? When was it that Hindu-Muslim and caste issues never existed in India? He is known for driving motorbikes, showing his body, and eating protein—he should focus on those things. Filmon mein naa hi ghuse toh behtar hai," Agnihotri added.