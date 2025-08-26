Bigg Boss 19 First Week Nominations: After the first eviction twist, the new drama unfolded as Bigg Boss dropped the season's first nomination task. Salman Khan’s controversial reality show is already setting the tone for what it's mainly known for: fights, intense drama and a dose of entertainment with a blend of chaos among the housemates. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 offered a glimpse of an argument between contestants Gaurav Khanna and Awez Darbar after the nomination task. The confrontation left Darbar emotional.

Bigg Boss 19 First Week Nominations Task Bigg Boss 19 has just kicked off on August 24, but the drama has already started building inside the house. Even with just two episodes streamed so far, the dynamics have changed among the housemates. After the premiere launch, on Day 1, the contestants were asked to eliminate one housemate. The majority chose Farrzana Bhatt, who was then told to leave the house by Bigg Boss. However, her exit came with a twist, as she was sent to a secret room, where she could watch the other housemates live. Adding to the excitement, Bigg Boss is set to bring the very first nominations task in the upcoming episode. Ahead of it, a promo has been released, offering a glimpse of rising tension and hinting at the names of contestants who are likely to be nominated in the first week.

One such promo features Bigg Boss announcing the first nomination task of the season. Awez Darbar can be seen nominating Gaurav Khanna, saying he does not understand his duty in the house. This leaves Anupamaa star disappointed, who comforts him after the task.

The two are seen sitting in the hall when Gaurav, visibly angry, asks Awez, “You think Natalia ka involvement mere game mein involvement se zyada hai?" When Awez tries to explain his reason for nominating, the actor doesn't seem to be in the mood to listen and says, “Sirf itna bata. You took my name above hers just because you did not understand my duty."

Awez then responded by saying, "Mujhe ek cheez pasand nahi aati voh yeh hai agar koi sly khelne ki koshish karta hai." This made Gaurav even more furious and he was heard saying, "Aapne andar jaake yeh prove kiya hai ke aapke nazar mein main sly khel raha hu."