Bigg Boss 19 First Eviction: It's been just one day since Bigg Boss 19 premiered on Jiohotstar and Colors TV. With a grand premiere episode on August 24, 16 contestants entered the house. The first episode brought several twists that changed the dynamics among the housemates. The season’s first eviction has taken social media by storm. Standing true to the democracy theme, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to gather in the assembly room and name the contestant they considered unworthy of staying in the game. In this task, Farhana Bhatt becomes the first contestant to be eliminated, but there's a twist. Read on to find out.

Bigg Boss 19 First Eviction Twist In the episode, Bigg Boss opened the ‘Assembly Room’, specially designed for contestants to make decisions, and asked housemates to choose one contestant they wanted to eliminate from the house. Bigg Boss also gave Mridul Tiwari a chance to convince the housemates before the voting. This comes after Mridul, who became a god of sacrifices by nominating himself to sleep outside the bedroom following the first twist introduced by the makers. Bigg Boss has asked 16 housemates to choose one person among them who is not eligible to sleep in the bedroom.

After this, the voting began, with the majority of contestants targeting Farhana Bhatt. Kunickaa was seen labelling her as having "an attitude," adding to that, Amaal Mallik stated that she considered herself "above all." After the final decision by the contestants to evict Farhana Bhatt, Bigg Boss declared, "Aapka Bigg Boss 19 ka safar yehi samapt hota hai." However, they didn't see the twist that was about to unfold. After getting eliminated, Farhana Bhatt was sent to the secret room, where she watched all the reactions of housemates following her eviction.

The episode also featured Baseer Ali getting upset with Kunickaa Sadanand after she asked him to make an omelette for himself. The casual food conversation quickly turned into a heated argument between them.