Bigg Boss 19 First Fight: Bigg Boss has returned with its new season, packed with drama and intense confrontations. The show premiered on August 24, with host Salman Khan officially welcoming the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 19. The controversial reality show is already keeping viewers hooked with clashes among housemates over duties and behaviour. The latest promo shows Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand locking horns, leading to a heated argument. Let's find out what triggered their clash.

Bigg Boss 19 First Fight: Baseer Ali And Kunickaa Sadanand Lock Horns In the latest promo, get a glimpse of the heated argument between Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand. What started as a casual conversation about food quickly turned into a fiery confrontation. The argument began when Baseer was seen asking Nehal if he wanted an omelette and, if so, who he could ask to make it. Kunickaa immediately responded by saying that he could cook it himself. Her comment didn't sit well with Baseer, who later confronted her about it.

In the promo, the model heard saying, "Kunickaa ji, I’ve never asked you to cook for me, not even for a glass of water. I will never ask for anything. I can do my stuff." To this veteran actress firmly replied, “We aren’t here to do any of your favours.”

Kunickaa then clarified that she had prepared a meal for everyone, not only for him. Baseer snapped back, saying, "No one asked her to do that," a remark that left her visibly angry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) Baseer added, "Because you are rude. Jab tak mai aapse badtameezi na karu, mujse na kare." Kunickaa hits back by saying, "Aap badtameezi karne ki koshish bhi na karna. He responded, "Aap karke toh dekhiye phir. Don't try that with me." ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Full Contestants List: Amaal Mallik To Ashnoor Kaur; Who All Have Entered Salman Khan's Show | Photos

Tanya Mittal Calls Ashnoor Kaur 'Ungrateful' And 'Badtameez' Bigg Boss makers shared another promo featuring Tanya Mittal complaining about Ashnoor Kaur's behaviour towards her. While informing her co-contestants Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, she said, "Head on fight kyu le rahi hai? 10 saal choti hai ab mai aa jaungi form mai."