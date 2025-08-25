Bigg Boss season 19 has brought an exciting lineup of celebrities, featuring a diverse mix of social media influencers, TV and movie actors, stand-up comedians and others. Among them, singer-composer Amaal Mallik has joined the Salman Khan-hosted show. He is already inside the house along with other housemates, including Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal and others. Following his entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house, his brother and singer Armaan Malik cheered for him and shared his reaction to Amaal's decision to join the show.

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik Roots For Amaal Mallik Armaan Malik took to X and re-shared Amaal Mallik’s post featuring stills from Bigg Boss 1 premiere night. Along with the post, he wrote, “Jeet ke aana sher khan break a leg! (just not literally)."

Commenting on whether he wanted Amaal to enter the BB house, Armaan Malik responded to a fan's question by saying, "Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. Bahut gaane pending hai." During Bigg Boss 19's premiere, Amaal expressed gratitude to Salman Khan for giving him his first break. He was heard saying, "Thanks to you. The songs are working, and that's a blessing. But you were the one who gave me that start 10 years ago. Today, I'm about to do something different and once again, you're part of it. You're lucky for me."

He also revealed that he hopes his fans see real Amaal in the show. The singer stated, "I think that happened because I found success a bit too early. When you get that kind of success at 24, suddenly. I think I’ve mellowed down with age, slowed my pace a bit. So I thought, why not use this show to connect with all the people who’ve shown me love for the past 10 years? They know the music, but maybe not the person behind it. I want them to meet the real Amaal not the one whose words or tweets accidentally turned into headlines. That Amaal exists too, but I want to show why he is the way he is."