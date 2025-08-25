- By Aarushi Raina
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Updates: Music composer Amaal Mallik has finally entered the reality show Bigg Boss 19 after high anticipation. Host Salman Khan introduced him as the final contestant of Bb19. He thanked the superstar for giving him his first musical break in the film Jai Ho. He composed several hit songs along with his brother Armaan Malik for the movie. While interacting on stage with Salman, Amaal revealed his fears about entering the show and also opened up about the problems that might stir up trouble in the Bigg Boss 19 house. He also shed light on his personal life, revealing that he is single.
Amaal Mallik made a smashing entry by performing his hit songs like Sooraj Dooba Hain and set the stage ablaze. After welcoming the singer and composer on stage, Salman Khan admitted that he couldn’t believe Amaal was actually entering the show. The singer revealed that he has decided to try something new. Amaal also expressed his wish for fans to understand how he has been misunderstood over the past 10 years. He wants them to know him beyond his music and discover the real Amaal Mallik.
Speaking on stage, Amaal was heard saying, “You (Salman) helped me when I started my career in 2015, and now, after 10 years, I’m back again with you on Bigg Boss. So, I think you’re really lucky for me.” Adding to it, Salman praises the musician, stating, “This guy is so talented, with his work, singing, and everything else.”
Opening up about his problems, Amaal shared that he snores a lot and also talks in his sleep, which could create enemies for him inside the house. Salman Khan responded with a smile, saying he hopes to see him win.
The singer-composer also talked about how he made headlines after publicly opening up about his mental health struggles. He said, “When I shared a post about feeling depressed, many people, including my parents, thought I shouldn’t have done it."
With his power-packed yet emotional entry, Amaal Malik has already sparked excitement among Bigg Boss fans. He will be seen with other housemates, including Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari and more in the game.