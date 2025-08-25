Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Updates: Music composer Amaal Mallik has finally entered the reality show Bigg Boss 19 after high anticipation. Host Salman Khan introduced him as the final contestant of Bb19. He thanked the superstar for giving him his first musical break in the film Jai Ho. He composed several hit songs along with his brother Armaan Malik for the movie. While interacting on stage with Salman, Amaal revealed his fears about entering the show and also opened up about the problems that might stir up trouble in the Bigg Boss 19 house. He also shed light on his personal life, revealing that he is single.

Amaal Mallik made a smashing entry by performing his hit songs like Sooraj Dooba Hain and set the stage ablaze. After welcoming the singer and composer on stage, Salman Khan admitted that he couldn’t believe Amaal was actually entering the show. The singer revealed that he has decided to try something new. Amaal also expressed his wish for fans to understand how he has been misunderstood over the past 10 years. He wants them to know him beyond his music and discover the real Amaal Mallik.

Opening up about his problems, Amaal shared that he snores a lot and also talks in his sleep, which could create enemies for him inside the house. Salman Khan responded with a smile, saying he hopes to see him win.