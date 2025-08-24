Bollywood stars crossing borders has always created unforgettable moments, and a recently resurfaced clip proves this once again. The viral throwback video features Hindi cinema icons Rekha and Vinod Khanna alongside Pakistan’s former cricketer-turned-Prime Minister, Imran Khan. The video shows Rekha and Vinod Khanna enjoying the music at a concert and later taking to the dance floor. Vinod Khanna is also seen grooving with Pakistani actress Babra Sharif and celebrated cricketer Javed Miandad. In one of the most talked-about moments, Vinod Khanna pulled Imran Khan onto the dance floor. At first, the former cricketer looked reluctant, but after some encouragement from Vinod and Javed Miandad, he eventually joined in. His participation made the crowd cheer even louder, turning the evening into a memorable celebration.

The clip is being widely circulated on social media platforms. For many viewers, it is not only an entertaining dance video but also a reminder of the cultural exchanges that once flourished between Bollywood and Pakistan’s film industry. According to a report by News Nation, the video is from a singing concert held in Pakistan in 1989. This is not the first time a throwback moment featuring Rekha and Vinod Khanna has captured the attention of fans.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, in January, Amitabh Bachchan surprised everyone by sharing an old black-and-white picture on his Tumblr blog. The rare frame included several Bollywood greats such as Rekha, Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, music director Kalyan, Mehmood and Shammi Kapoor. Meanwhile, in the photo, Big B, dressed in white, was seen holding a mic, appearing as though he was addressing the audience. However, Amitabh chose not to share the full story behind the moment. Posting the picture, he simply wrote, "Aaahhh… there is a huge story behind this photograph… someday it shall be narrated."