Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 premiered only a few weeks ago, and it has already made a strong mark by topping the TRP charts in its very first week. The makers recently brought back one of the most loved moments from Season 1. In the original version, Tulsi and Mihir accidentally bumped into each other, and all the colour from Tulsi’s plate spilled onto Mihir’s kurta. The scene was hugely popular back in the early 2000s, and recreating it 25 years later for Season 2 instantly took fans down memory lane.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 team shared a clip of the recreated moment on Instagram, which quickly went viral. The makers also posted the recreated Tulsi-Mihir scene on Balaji Telefilms’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle, with the caption, "25 saal baad, iss pal ko dekh kar laga jaise waqt tham gaya ho! Drop a (heart emoji) agar aapko bhi aisa laga. Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, har raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus aur JioHotstar par." Fans filled the comments section with nostalgic reactions. One fan commented, “this was so cute!! the way they recreated their scene plus those flashbacks look at their smiles ahh so adorable <333.” Another wrote, “I wish i cud gaf abt the on-going side drama bt hw do i do dat whn babies were serving so hard...!? Pure chills.” Many simply called the recreated moment “iconic”.