- By Sidhi Agarwall
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 premiered only a few weeks ago, and it has already made a strong mark by topping the TRP charts in its very first week. The makers recently brought back one of the most loved moments from Season 1. In the original version, Tulsi and Mihir accidentally bumped into each other, and all the colour from Tulsi’s plate spilled onto Mihir’s kurta. The scene was hugely popular back in the early 2000s, and recreating it 25 years later for Season 2 instantly took fans down memory lane.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 team shared a clip of the recreated moment on Instagram, which quickly went viral. The makers also posted the recreated Tulsi-Mihir scene on Balaji Telefilms’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle, with the caption, "25 saal baad, iss pal ko dekh kar laga jaise waqt tham gaya ho! Drop a (heart emoji) agar aapko bhi aisa laga. Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, har raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus aur JioHotstar par." Fans filled the comments section with nostalgic reactions. One fan commented, “this was so cute!! the way they recreated their scene plus those flashbacks look at their smiles ahh so adorable <333.” Another wrote, “I wish i cud gaf abt the on-going side drama bt hw do i do dat whn babies were serving so hard...!? Pure chills.” Many simply called the recreated moment “iconic”.
25 saal baad, iss pal ko dekh kar laga jaise waqt tham gaya ho! Drop a ♥️ agar aapko bhi aisa laga.— Balaji Telefilms (@BTL_Balaji) August 22, 2025
Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, har raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus aur JioHotstar par.@EktaaRKapoor #ShobhaKapoor @TanusriDasGupta pic.twitter.com/zwMZ2oYsVQ
I wish i cud gaf abt the on-going side drama bt hw do i do dat whn babies were serving so hard...!?— 🐞✨ᴰᴱᴮᵁᴸᴼᴳᵞ🐈⬛💭 (@debsyolo) August 21, 2025
Pure chills... 😭🤏🏻❤️🔥
VC - smriti_irani_admirer (insta)#TuHir • #ksbkbt2 • #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi 💌✨ pic.twitter.com/K5Fv1M3lfM
About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
The original Kyunki aired between June 2000 and November 2008, running successfully for eight years and becoming one of the longest-running shows of its time. Season 2 has reunited much of the old cast, including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Ketavi Dave, and Komolika Guhathakurta. At the same time, the show has introduced a younger generation of actors such as Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, and Ankit Bhatia. According to data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC), Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 opened with a TRP of 2.3. This pushed it ahead of Anupamaa, which had been the leading show in the Hindi GEC fiction category for a long time.
Meanwhile, sharing her feelings about stepping into Tulsi’s shoes again, Smriti said in a press note, “Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success; it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation.” The original Kyunki had quickly become a household name. With Season 2, the legacy continues, blending nostalgia with fresh faces for a new era of viewers.