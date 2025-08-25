Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Season 19 of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss kicked off with a grand premiere on Sunday, August 24, on Jiohotstar and Colors TV. A total of 16 contestants entered the Salman Khan-hosted show. However, a mystery entry is still awaiting viewers. Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who was one of the shortlisted contestants ahead of the premiere night, but was beaten by Mridul Tiwari, now seems set to make his way inside the house. Photos of him from the secret room of Bigg Boss 19 have surfaced online, hinting that Shehbaz will soon make his appearance on the show. Reports suggest he will enter the show after a week.

Shehbaz Badesha To Enter Bigg Boss 19? According to a post on X by BBTak, it was revealed that Shehbaz Badesha is likely to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house through the Secret Room twist. Also, a photo of him sitting in the secret room has gone viral, sparking excitement among fans. His entry might change the equation between him and Mridul. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm this news.

Shehbaz Badesha is all set To Enter the House Through Secret Room Task ✅#BiggBoss #BiggBoss19 #BB19 #BBSeason19 #SalmanKhan #BiggBossUpdates#ElvishYadav #Systumm #AbhishekMalhan #FukraInsaan #MunawarFaruqui #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill#RajatDalal #GorrilaGang #ManveerGurjar pic.twitter.com/Zewd1e2Jm2 — BB19 Tak (@BB19Tak) August 25, 2025 Shehbaaz was nominated to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house alongside Mridul Tiwari in the Fans Ka Faisla segment. The voting did not go in his favour and he was unable to enter the house at that time. The decision left many fans disappointed, as they were rooting strongly for him. Social media was quickly flooded with posts in support of Shehbaaz. Fans hoped he would get the chance to showcase his charm. However, the viral photos have sparked anticipation among viewers, who are now excited to see what's going to happen next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHBAZ BADESHA (@badeshashehbaz) ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Full Contestants List: Amaal Mallik To Ashnoor Kaur; Who All Have Entered Salman Khan's Show | Photos Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List The reality-based show is back on TV screens with a thrilling new season and fresh faces. The celebrities who have entered the house include Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul Tiwari.