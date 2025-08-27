Bigg Boss 19 First Nomination: The Bigg Boss 19 house has captivated viewers with full-on drama and first-week nominations. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the controversial TV show kicked off on August 24 with a grand premiere, introducing some of the well-known faces from social media, TV, and the movie industry. The latest episode of BB 19, which was telecast on August 26, raised tension among housemates, as they were again asked to gather in the assembly room for the nomination process. The show has taken a new turn with seven contestants nominated for eviction. If you are also an avid viewer of Bigg Boss and want to save your favourite contestants from getting eliminated, learn how to vote in simple steps.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss dropped an unexpected twist by announcing the first-week nomination, asking all contestants to nominate whom they think are not deserving to stay in the game. The nomination task created chaos, featuring fights and emotional breakdowns. The list of nominated contestants includes Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Natalia Janoszek.

Bigg Boss 19: How To Vote For Contestants?

1. Open the JioHotstar app and log in.

2. Search for Bigg Boss 19 and select the show.

3. Then, click on 'Vote Now'.

4. Select the contestant's name whom you want to save from the danger zone by clicking on their image.

The voting lines are open until Friday, August 29, at 10 AM.

Bigg Boss 19 First Nomination Task

As expected, the nomination task unfolded with new drama and raised questions about some contestants after the reasons given against them. Tanya was seen breaking down after getting nominated by Pranit and Mridul. Awez was also seen crying after the drama and confrontation with Gaurav. Not only this, Farhana Bhatt, who was sent to the secret room, also participated in the nominations by revealing whether the reasons given by her co-contestants were valid for nomination or not.