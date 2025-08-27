- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Janhvi Kapoor recently talked about how Karan Johar has evolved as a filmmaker from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Param Sundari actress highlighted how Johar has evolved feminist filmmaker. She feels that is a true sign of an artist. For those unaware, Karan Johar won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his directorial feature Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahani (2023). He also won the same award for his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain (1998).
In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Janhvi Kapoor said, “It is also interesting to see how filmmakers have evolved with society. I think that Karan (Johar) is a great example. If you look back at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… of course, it was iconic, but phir jaake jab unhone Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani banayi (then he went on to make this film), there you can see that he is a very evolved feminist. I think that is a true sign of an artist.”
Talking about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film was praised for its concept, pairing and music. However, after the digitalisation, the internet started criticising the same thing which was appreciated years ago, that is, the concept and the portrayal of gender stereotypes.
On the other hand, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has broken several old-age stereotypes and notions about society. This is why the film was highly appreciated by the audience. The romantic drama movie featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.
Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, she will be next seen in Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra. It also features Sanjay Kapoor, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh and Renji Panicker in prominent roles. The romantic comedy drama has been directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Param Sundari is slated to release in theatres on August 29.