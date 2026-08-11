Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is one of the cult classics of Hindi cinema. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. But, did you know Abhishek Bachchan's role was also given to Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, but they turned it down.

Abhishek Bachchan wasn’t Karan Johar’s first choice for Rishi Talwar. Ajay Devgn was initially considered, while Saif Ali Khan was also approached, but both had prior commitments to Omkara.

Impressed by Abhishek’s performance in Yuva, Karan eventually cast him as Rishi, who became one of the film’s most memorable romantic characters.

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About Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), directed by Karan Johar, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta. Set mainly in New York, the film follows Dev and Maya, two unhappily married people whose emotional bond leads to an extramarital affair.

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