Rise And Fall: After the buzz around Dhanashree Verma, Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda and Kubbra Sait being linked to Ashneer Grover’s much-talked-about reality show Rise and Fall, a fresh name has now surfaced. Popular content creator Apoorva Mukhija, better known by her social media name The Rebel Kid, is reportedly in talks to join the line-up. Rise and Fall is one of the most anticipated reality shows of 2025. Produced by Banijay Asia, it is set to premiere on 6th September 2025 and will stream free on Amazon MX Player.

According to reports, the makers of Rise and Fall have approached her to be part of the show. However, there has been no official confirmation either from Apoorva herself or from the production team. If she does come on board, her presence is expected to add extra drama and intrigue, potentially making her one of the most discussed contestants of the season. Meanwhile, the format of the show combines strategy, survival and human drama. Contestants will be divided into two strikingly different environments: The Rulers will stay in a lavish penthouse, while The Workers will live in a bare-basics basement.

Alongside the show’s speculation, Apoorva has also been in the spotlight for personal reasons. Recently, her ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya accused her of cheating, which stirred quite a storm on social media. His song “Cute Little Red Flag” went viral, quickly becoming a talking point online. The track carried sharp lyrics aimed at Apoorva, where Utsav accused her of dishonesty and of “talking nonsense.” Though he did not directly take her name, Utsav suggested that Apoorva twisted stories and used her social media influence as a weapon. He even issued a warning, saying, “Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga (If you continue to spread nonsense, I will release the receipts).” Apoorva did not remain silent. She directly replied to one of his Instagram posts, writing, “The truth always comes out babe, it’s just a matter of timing.”

About Rise And Fall

The tagline of the show sums up the concept well: “16 contestants. Two worlds. One ultimate power struggle.” Hosted by Ashneer Grover, who is known for his sharp wit and bold personality, the show is expected to bring shocking twists, betrayals, shifting alliances and constant changes in power. As the tagline puts it, “those below rise and those above fall.” With the mix of celebrity names, bold personalities and a unique format, Rise and Fall already promises to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year.