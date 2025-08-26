Bigg Boss 19 Week 1 Nominations: Bigg Boss 19 has finally begun, and just like every year, it has already taken over social media and TV conversations. The new season, hosted by Salman Khan, started streaming on August 24 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, and within just two episodes, it has delivered drama, arguments, and plenty of excitement. The show opened with 16 contestants, including actors, singers, and influencers from the worlds of television, films, and digital entertainment. Some of the notable names this season are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Malik, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Malik. The line-up has already generated buzz, hinting at explosive fights and fun moments ahead.

On the other hand, even though Bigg Boss 19 has only just started, the tension inside the house is already visible. On August 25, just a day after the launch, the contestants were asked to eliminate one housemate. The majority chose Farrzana Bhatt, who was then told to leave. However, in a typical Bigg Boss twist, she was later revealed to have entered a secret room, keeping the suspense alive. These early shocks and surprises have set the tone for what promises to be another controversial season of India’s biggest reality show. Fans can already sense that this year will be filled with rivalries, alliances, and unpredictable turns.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 1 Nominations

While the official nominations task for the week has not yet aired, social media is buzzing with rumours. According to a viral post shared by Bigg Boss Tak on X (formerly Twitter), as many as seven contestants have been nominated for elimination in the very first week. The names reportedly on the list are: Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, and Pranit More. The makers of the show have not confirmed this update yet, but the leaked list has already sparked major curiosity among fans. Many are eagerly waiting to see if these nominations are accurate or if it’s just another unverified rumour.

Nominated Contestants for this week-1



☆ Abhishek Bajaj

☆ Gaurav Khanna

☆ Zeeshan Qadri

☆ Neelam Giri

☆ Tanya Mittal

☆ Natalia Janoszek

☆ Pranit More



Comments - Who will EVICT? — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 25, 2025

Meanwhile, the first nominations task will reportedly be shown in the coming episodes, and it is expected to test early friendships, spark rivalries, and put pressure on contestants from the very beginning. With just two days of episodes aired so far, the energy and conflicts inside the house suggest that Bigg Boss 19 is well on its way to becoming another memorable season.