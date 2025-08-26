Ujjwal Nikam Biopic: Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao are once again joining hands for an exciting new project a biopic on Ujjwal Nikam, one of India’s most well-known lawyers. Over the years, Nikam has become a household name for representing the prosecution in some of the most high-profile and challenging criminal cases in the country. His journey from the courtroom to becoming a national figure makes him an ideal subject for the big screen. The upcoming movie will be directed by Avinash Arun, with shooting scheduled to begin in October 2025. Preparations are already underway, with the team finalising important creative decisions and key cast members.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, actress Wamiqa Gabbi has been roped in as the female lead for the project. The report shared, “Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi shared good chemistry in Bhool Chuk Maaf, and the makers are looking to bring them back in a completely new space. The paperwork with the duo is done, and they are looking to do multiple rounds of acting workshops in the month of September, before taking the film on floors in October.” The report further added that both Rajkummar and Wamiqa will undergo physical transformations to bring authenticity to their roles. “Ujjwal Nikam biopic celebrates the legacy of one of the greatest lawyers of our generation, and will focus on his controversial case proceedings of the 1993 Bombay Blasts as well as the 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks,” the report revealed.

Meanwhile, this biopic will mark the sixth collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan. The actor and filmmaker duo have previously worked together on projects such as Made in China, Raabta, and most recently Bhool Chuk Maaf. Their creative partnership has been well-received, and this film is expected to be one of their most ambitious collaborations yet.