In an interview with News18, Gaurav said, “I’m not doing this show for financial stability. I’m doing it to understand what sort of person I am. As an actor, I like to have different experiences. I will meet so many characters inside Bigg Boss. Imagine the amount of subconscious learning which I will get as an actor. I can play so many characters later in my life, picking from the Bigg Boss house. I mean, it’s a win-win for me in that scenario.”

This season of Bigg Boss features contestants- Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Amaan Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Zeeshan Quadri, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari and Baseer Ali. Farhana Bhatt was the first contestant to be evicted from the house. However, she then entered the Bigg Boss' secret room.