- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 08:54 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna recently gave a hint of being the highest-paid contestant of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The Anupamaa fame actor gave a diplomatic answer that the rumours might be true or not. Khanna also believes that he never judges an actor by the money he gets. Gaurav said that his aim is to just do well in this season of the show. Here is what he said before entering the Bigg Boss 19’s house.
In an interview with India Today, Gaurav said, “It can be a rumour, or maybe not. People say a lot of things, and I don’t believe in hearsay. Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It’s all about what you get on the table. I don’t even know who the contestants are, and we also don’t discuss money. So people can say whatever they want to say. My aim is to just do well in this season.”
Gaurav Khanna entered the Bigg Boss 19 house on August 24. Before his entry, Gaurav stated that he isn’t joining the show for financial reasons. The actor feels that the Bigg Boss experience will be valuable for him as an actor.
In an interview with News18, Gaurav said, “I’m not doing this show for financial stability. I’m doing it to understand what sort of person I am. As an actor, I like to have different experiences. I will meet so many characters inside Bigg Boss. Imagine the amount of subconscious learning which I will get as an actor. I can play so many characters later in my life, picking from the Bigg Boss house. I mean, it’s a win-win for me in that scenario.”
This season of Bigg Boss features contestants- Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Amaan Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Zeeshan Quadri, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari and Baseer Ali. Farhana Bhatt was the first contestant to be evicted from the house. However, she then entered the Bigg Boss' secret room.