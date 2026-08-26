Mirzapur The Movie is all set to release in theatres. Mirzapur is one of the most anticipated movies of the year as it is based on the hit streaming television series Mirzapur. The star-studded cast include Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Divyendu Sharma, among others.

Apart from the aforementioned cast, Mirzapur The Movie also features five leading ladies. Here is everything you need to know about them:

5 Leading Ladies Of Mirzapur The Movie

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

The Role: : Kaleen Bhaiya's clever and observant wife who navigates the dangerous power dynamics at home.

Reported Fee: Estimated between ₹1.5 Crore – ₹2 Crore.

ALSO READ: Which Mirzapur Episodes To Watch Before Movie Releases In Theatres? Ali Fazal Answers

Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Gajgamini "Golu" Gupta The Role: From an idealist student to becoming a don driven by revenge, Golu remains a central pillar of the story's violent power struggle.

Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav The Role: The calculated Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Munna’s widow, who uses her political leverage to dismantle criminal empires. Reported Fee: Estimated around ₹70 Lakh – ₹1 Crore. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Talwar (@talwarisha)

Anangsha Biswas as Zarina The Role: A sharp political strategist and former courtesan who uses intelligence and secrets to navigate the underworld's power brokers. Reported Fee: Estimated around ₹30 Lakh – ₹50 Lakh. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit The Role: Guddu and Bablu’s sister, whose journey shifts from an innocent bystander to someone forced to deal with the brutal reality of her family's path.