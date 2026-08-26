Mirzapur The Movie is all set to release in theatres. Mirzapur is one of the most anticipated movies of the year as it is based on the hit streaming television series Mirzapur. The star-studded cast include Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Divyendu Sharma, among others.
Apart from the aforementioned cast, Mirzapur The Movie also features five leading ladies. Here is everything you need to know about them:
5 Leading Ladies Of Mirzapur The Movie
Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi
The Role: : Kaleen Bhaiya's clever and observant wife who navigates the dangerous power dynamics at home.
Reported Fee: Estimated between ₹1.5 Crore – ₹2 Crore.
ALSO READ: Which Mirzapur Episodes To Watch Before Movie Releases In Theatres? Ali Fazal Answers
Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Gajgamini "Golu" Gupta
The Role: From an idealist student to becoming a don driven by revenge, Golu remains a central pillar of the story's violent power struggle.
Reported Fee: Estimated around ₹1 Crore – ₹1.5 Crore.
ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie Makers Finally Reveal Who Ravi Kishan Is Playing; Can You Guess?
Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav
The Role: The calculated Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Munna’s widow, who uses her political leverage to dismantle criminal empires.
Reported Fee: Estimated around ₹70 Lakh – ₹1 Crore.
Anangsha Biswas as Zarina
The Role: A sharp political strategist and former courtesan who uses intelligence and secrets to navigate the underworld's power brokers.
Reported Fee: Estimated around ₹30 Lakh – ₹50 Lakh.
Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit
The Role: Guddu and Bablu’s sister, whose journey shifts from an innocent bystander to someone forced to deal with the brutal reality of her family's path.
Reported Fee: Estimated around ₹25 Lakh – ₹40 Lakh.
Mirzapur The Movie expands beyond Purvanchal into the deserts, introducing new characters while retaining the franchise’s signature intensity, dark humour and iconic dialogues.
The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.