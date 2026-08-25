Mirzapur The Movie: Actor Ali Fazal urged viewers to rewatch Mirzapur episodes within a certain time frame while promoting the much-awaited Mirzapur: The Movie. Fans should watch episodes 1 through 6 of season 1, he suggested. Ali Fazal said, "Everyone must go home and watch Series 1, but only till episode 6. From episode 6, the story of the movie starts and revolves." Thanks to Ali Fazal's suggestions, fans now have another reason to see the first season before going to theatres. It is expected that Mirzapur The Movie will carry on the plot and revive the characters and conflicts that have made the franchise so popular.

What Happened In Mirzapur Season 1 Episode 6? Mirzapur Season 1 Episode 6, titled 'Barfi,' brings a major change in Guddu and Bablu’s journey. After proving themselves to Kaleen Bhaiya, the brothers gain more power in the illegal arms business.

Kaleen Bhaiya now gives them the responsibility of expanding the opium-smuggling network, known as Barfi. However, he warns them not to change the system he has already built. The episode also shows Munna Tripathi’s growing obsession with power. During a Holi celebration attended by several mafia and political leaders from Purvanchal, a wrestling match becomes a matter of prestige. JP Yadav and Munna place bets on the match. However, JP's side loses. Meanwhile, a new challenge emerges for the Tripathi family. SSP Ram Sharan Maurya arrives in Mirzapur and refuses to work under the influence of the local mafia. Unlike the police officers already linked to the mafia, Maurya is determined to fight crime while following his principles. Guddu and Sweety's relationship also moves forward. Sweety introduces Guddu to her father, Parshuram Gupta. Parshuram is a corrupt police officer who is connected to Kaleen Bhaiya. He notices Guddu’s growing influence and approves of his relationship with Sweety. ALSO READ - Mirzapur Season 1: Munna Bhaiya’s Brutal Wedding Attack Was The Scene That Truly Lived Up To The Hype Mirzapur The Movie Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, who have joined the mayhem in Mirzapur, were introduced in the movie teaser. Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Ali Fazal, who were all part of the original cast, fully inhabited their beloved roles as Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, and Guddu Bhaiya, respectively.

The character played by Ali Fazal now wants to establish an empire to control the Purvanchal area of Uttar Pradesh. ALSO READ - Mirzapur The Movie Cast Fees: Pankaj Tripathi Charges Beat Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma And Shweta Tripathi The Mirzapur series was first released in November 2018. It opened to rave reviews. The second season and third instalment came in 2020 and 2024, respectively. FAQ 1. Is Mirzapur movie a sequel to the popular web series? Mirzapur movie is positioned as a prequel instead of a continuation of Mirzapur Season 3. 2. When is Mirzapur: The Movie releasing in theatres? The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.