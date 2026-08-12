Mirzapur The Movie Cast Fees: The official trailer for Mirzapur The Movie was released on August 11, bringing back several familiar faces as the popular franchise transitions from streaming platforms to the big screen. Ahead of its theatrical release, reports surrounding the production budget and cast salaries have surfaced online.

Pankaj Tripathi Emerges As Highest-Paid Cast Member Pankaj Tripathi, who reprises his iconic role as the crime lord Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the film. According to reports by media outlets, the actor allegedly charged around Rs 15 crore for his role. If the reported figure is accurate, Tripathi’s fee is significantly higher than that of the other leading actors in the project.

Ali Fazal, who returns as Guddu Pandit, reportedly earned around Rs 4 crore for the feature film. Divyenndu Sharma, who is set to return as the fan-favourite character Munna Tripathi, reportedly received approximately Rs 3 crore for his appearance in the movie adaptation.

Other key cast members have also reportedly received substantial payouts for their roles. Jitendra Kumar is joining the franchise as Bablu Pandit, also referred to as Yadav Ji. According to reports, Kumar allegedly charged Rs 1.5 crore for his role.

Shweta Tripathi, who reprises her role as Gajgamini "Golu" Gupta, reportedly earned around Rs 95 lakh. It is worth noting that these figures remain based on media reports and have not been officially confirmed by the production team or the actors themselves.

According to reports, Mirzapur: The Movie has been made on an estimated budget of around Rs 250 crore. However, this financial figure has not been officially confirmed by the makers. ALSO READ: Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Blockbuster Movie Is Coming Soon On This Platform Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The feature film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Following the trailer release on August 11, Mirzapur: The Movie is set to release in cinemas worldwide on September 4, 2026.