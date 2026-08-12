Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram will stream on OTT soon. The movie hit the theatres on June 19, 2026 and received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Here is everything you need to know about its online streaming:
Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release
Maa Inti Bangaaram will stream in Hindi on SonyLIV. The OTT platform announced on Instagram, "Sanskaar wohi, Action wohi, Bangaaram wohi. Bas ab apne ghar, apni bhasha mein! (Same manners, same action, same bangaram. Now in your home, in your language!) Maa Inti Bangaaram. Coming Soon in Hindi on Sony LIV."
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Maa Inti Bangaaram Cast
Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Swarna/Jhansi
Gulshan Devaiah as Karuna
Diganth Manchale as Dr. Anirudh "Ani" Raju, Swarna's husband
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Manjusha Mukkavilli as Kiranmayi, Swarna's best friend
Chaitanya Krishna as SI Sharath Raju, Anirudh’s younger brother
Sreemukhi as Anasuya, Sharath’s wife
Anand as Ramaiah Raju, Anirudh and Sharath's father and a politician
Gautami as Kamakshi, Anirudh and Sharath's mother
More about the movie: Maa Inti Bangaaram is a Telugu-language action comedy drama created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy. The film marks Samantha's venture into production under Tralala Moving Pictures alongside Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru.
Following its release, Maa Inti Bangaaram became a massive box office triumph, officially making history as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film of all time by surpassing Rudhramadevi.