Every week, Netflix adds several movies and web series for viewers to binge-watch. Among its latest releases is this six-episode series, which is inspired by real-life events. Released on August 7, it has quickly caught viewers’ attention.

In less than a week, the series has claimed the number one spot on Netflix's trending list, moving ahead of titles such as Musafir Cafe and India’s Got Latent.

The series highlights the courage and bravery of Indian Air Force personnel. It also pays tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country.

Can you guess?

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is the number 1 show on Netflix.

The pivotal 1999 Kargil War action is dramatised in Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War. The military drama centres on the lives of the Golden Arrows Squadron, the brains behind the war effort, and is based on the actual Indian Air Force campaign known as Operation Safed Sagar. The six-episode series won praise from critics and viewers alike.