Every week, Netflix adds several movies and web series for viewers to binge-watch. Among its latest releases is this six-episode series, which is inspired by real-life events. Released on August 7, it has quickly caught viewers’ attention.
In less than a week, the series has claimed the number one spot on Netflix's trending list, moving ahead of titles such as Musafir Cafe and India’s Got Latent.
The series highlights the courage and bravery of Indian Air Force personnel. It also pays tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country.
Can you guess?
Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is the number 1 show on Netflix.
The pivotal 1999 Kargil War action is dramatised in Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War. The military drama centres on the lives of the Golden Arrows Squadron, the brains behind the war effort, and is based on the actual Indian Air Force campaign known as Operation Safed Sagar. The six-episode series won praise from critics and viewers alike.
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Real-Life Heroes In Operation Safed Sagar
- Siddharth plays Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, the Golden Arrows' Flight Commander during the Kargil battle. After a mission on May 27, 1999, he became one of the most iconic IAF officers of the conflict.
- Jimmy Shergill played Tony Dhanoa, also known as Wing Commander Birender Singh Dhanoa, who was the Golden Arrows' commander during the Kargil War.
- Abhay Verma portrays Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal, a flying officer with the call sign 'Dhali'. He was one of the Golden Arrows' young pilots who took part in the tough aerial missions during the Kargil War.
- Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy, also referred to as 'Baldy', is portrayed by Mihir Ahuja. He was in Bathinda serving with the Golden Arrows when the Kargil War started.
- Another member of the generation of fighter pilots whose careers were influenced by the Kargil battle is Flight Lieutenant Jitendra 'Sangy' Sangwan, played by Taaruk Raina.
- Flying Officer Amit Goofy Gupta, another young officer connected to the Golden Arrows throughout the battle, is portrayed by Arnav Bhasin.
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Viewers continue to praise the Netflix series, Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, for its poignant narrative and strong performances.