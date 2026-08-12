Patriotic Movies To Watch On OTT: With Independence Day just around the corner, a variety of patriotic movies are ready to stream across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5. From war dramas like Shershaah to real-life heroics in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, there is a title available for every viewer this long weekend.

This Independence Day weekend enjoy watching these patriotic movies from the comfort of your home: Patriotic Movies To Watch On OTT Shershaah (Prime Video) Shershaah is an Amazon Prime Video biographical war drama directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Dharma Productions. Based on Kargil War martyr Captain Vikram Batra, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 Agnipareeksha: Know Release Date, OTT Platform, Judges, Host Of Pre-Show Border 2 (Netflix) Border 2 (2026) is an epic war film directed by Anurag Singh and a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. Set during the 1971 India–Pakistan War, the T-Series and J.P. Films production stars Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (Zee5) Release Date: August 14, 2026 Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (2026) is a Hindi thriller co-produced by and starring Kangana Ranaut. Released on June 12, 2026, the film is inspired by the heroic actions of Cama Hospital's medical staff during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week (August 10 to 16): Watch Cocktail 2, Aakhri Sawaal And Many More On Netflix, Prime Video, Lionsgate Play Manikarnika (Prime Video) Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) is a critically acclaimed historical drama starring Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmi Bai. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Ranaut, the film set box-office records for female-led Hindi cinema and earned Ranaut the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Major (Netflix) Major (2022) is a biographical action drama directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and starring Adivi Sesh as 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Produced by Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Sony Pictures, and A+S Movies, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

So, grab your popcorn and watch these movies during this long weekend.