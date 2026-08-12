Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 pre-show, titled Agnipareeksha, is gearing up for its premiere. This season will include more commoner contestants for which a new concept of Agnipareeksha has been brought up. Here is everything you need to know about it:

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8- Agnipareeksha Release Date

The pre-show of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, titled Agnipareeksha, will premiere on Auguat 15, 2026.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8- Agnipareeksha OTT Platform

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 - Agnipareeksha will stream digitally on JioHotstar.

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What is Agnipareeksha?

Agnipariksha is a prequel show where commoner contestants face intense challenges to earn their spot in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 house.

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Who will judge Bigg Boss Malayalam 8- Agnipareeksha?

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam winners are reportedly set to take on judging roles for the upcoming pre-show, Agnipareeksha. Industry buzz suggests that Season 1 winner Sabumon Abdusamad and Season 6 winner Akhil Marar are leading the lineup to evaluate this year's commoner contestants as they fight for a spot in the main house.