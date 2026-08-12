Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 pre-show, titled Agnipareeksha, is gearing up for its premiere. This season will include more commoner contestants for which a new concept of Agnipareeksha has been brought up. Here is everything you need to know about it:
Bigg Boss Malayalam 8- Agnipareeksha Release Date
The pre-show of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, titled Agnipareeksha, will premiere on Auguat 15, 2026.
Bigg Boss Malayalam 8- Agnipareeksha OTT Platform
Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 - Agnipareeksha will stream digitally on JioHotstar.
ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2 Star Pamela Serena Hints At Non-Compete Clause Keeping Contestants Out Of Bigg Boss 20
What is Agnipareeksha?
Agnipariksha is a prequel show where commoner contestants face intense challenges to earn their spot in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 house.
ALSO READ: Malayalam OTT Releases Of The Week: Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 8, Kattalan Online
Who will judge Bigg Boss Malayalam 8- Agnipareeksha?
Former Bigg Boss Malayalam winners are reportedly set to take on judging roles for the upcoming pre-show, Agnipareeksha. Industry buzz suggests that Season 1 winner Sabumon Abdusamad and Season 6 winner Akhil Marar are leading the lineup to evaluate this year's commoner contestants as they fight for a spot in the main house.
Adding to the excitement, a fan-favorite female alumnus from a previous season is expected to round out the judging panel.
Who will host Agnipareeksa?
According to reports, Season winners Dilsha and Anumol, alongside past runner-up Reneesha, are the top contenders to host Agnipareeksha.