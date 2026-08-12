Bigg Boss Season 20 is around the corner. Ahead of the season's premiere, there has been a buzz around Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra's possible participation in the upcoming reality show. However, Pamala Serena, who was also a part of Lock Upp 2, has revealed that Lock Upp contestants can't participate in Bigg Boss 20.
In an interview with Telly Talk India, Pamala said, "For a few months, we can’t do any more reality TV shows. But we have got offers. A lot of offers are coming."
Pamala hinted that current contestants are locked into non-compete agreements, staying tight-lipped when asked if she was offered a spot on Bigg Boss 20.
ALSO READ: Malayalam OTT Releases Of The Week: Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 8, Kattalan Online
She further added, "And I think I will be coming to India quite a lot. I am here now. I am here another four-five days. We are doing some projects. Then I will go back and come back."
Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra also debunked rumours of her participating in Bigg Boss 20. She noted, "Doston, jo mujhse puch raha hai main Bigg Boss jaungi ki nahi- Main just abhi ek pagalkhane se nikal ke aayi hoon (Friends, for those asking me whether I will be going on Bigg Boss, I have just come out of a madhouse)."
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Rumoured Contestant Rapper Santy Sharma Faces Death Threats After Reservation Reform Campaign
"I am not planning to do any reality show as a contestant right now because it was mentally exhausting and very taxing. So no Bigg Boss for me, but if there’s an opportunity to host, mentor or become a gang leader, then I’ll definitely be excited," she continued.
Shreya Kalra said, "Maza aa jayega agar aisa kuch ho gaya tha (It’ll be fun if something like this happens). But contestant? No bro, too much to take in."