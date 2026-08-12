Bigg Boss Season 20 is around the corner. Ahead of the season's premiere, there has been a buzz around Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra's possible participation in the upcoming reality show. However, Pamala Serena, who was also a part of Lock Upp 2, has revealed that Lock Upp contestants can't participate in Bigg Boss 20.

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Pamala said, "For a few months, we can’t do any more reality TV shows. But we have got offers. A lot of offers are coming."

Pamala hinted that current contestants are locked into non-compete agreements, staying tight-lipped when asked if she was offered a spot on Bigg Boss 20.

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She further added, "And I think I will be coming to India quite a lot. I am here now. I am here another four-five days. We are doing some projects. Then I will go back and come back."

Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra also debunked rumours of her participating in Bigg Boss 20. She noted, "Doston, jo mujhse puch raha hai main Bigg Boss jaungi ki nahi- Main just abhi ek pagalkhane se nikal ke aayi hoon (Friends, for those asking me whether I will be going on Bigg Boss, I have just come out of a madhouse)."