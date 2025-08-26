Recently, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s newly constructed bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, went viral on social media. The clip showed the full front view of the couple’s lavish six-storey dream home, which is reportedly valued at around Rs 250 crore. However, Alia Bhatt has now spoken out strongly against the filming and circulation of the video, calling it a “clear invasion of privacy” and raising concerns over security.

On Tuesday, Alia shared a statement addressing the matter. She explained how the video was taken and shared online without her knowledge or consent. She wrote, “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home – still under construction – has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not ‘content’ – it’s a violation. It should never be normalized.” She further added, “Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here’s a humble but firm request if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you.”

Fans Support Alia Bhatt Meanwhile, soon after Alia's statement, fans took to social media to support the actress. Many praised her for speaking out on the importance of privacy. One user wrote, "Privacy comes first always." Another commented, "Privacy holds significant importance, regardless of one's profession as an actress." A third netizen called the act, "Unethical." ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Week 1 Nominations: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal And Five Other Contestants In Danger Of Eviction?

About Ranbir And Alia’s Dream Bungalow Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new bungalow is reportedly worth an estimated Rs 250 crore and is located in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill area. The property originally belonged to Ranbir’s grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. Later, it was inherited by his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, in 1980. The house has been under construction for several years, and the family has often been spotted visiting the site. Alia, Ranbir and their daughter Raha have made multiple visits to oversee the progress, while Neetu Kapoor has also been photographed frequently at the location.