The makers of Ramayana unveiled the epic universe with a global launch of Ramayana: The Introduction. It gave a slight glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Godess Sita and Yash as Ravana. It featured fan screenings across nine Indian cities and a billboard takeover at Times Square, New York. Ramayana has been produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash. The epic mythological drama movie also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Indira Krishnan as Kausalaya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Shobana as Kaikasi, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Satyen Chaturvedi as Sumantra, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, Surabhi Das as Urmila.