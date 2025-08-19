- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana is one of the grand projects in the film industry. Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial has been making buzz for its stellar cast and the impact it created after the teaser was released. Now, as per the latest reports by Mid Day, Amitabh Bachchan is slated to be an integral part of Ramayana. The legendary superstar is reportedly set to be the narrator in the movie. He will lend his voice to the character Jatayu.
A source told Mid Day, “We’re exploring the idea of having Bachchan as the sutradhar. His voice adds gravitas that no one else can match. The makers are keen that the film opens with his voice. It’s still at the discussion stage. While the clash is a concern, there will be ways to work it out on a creative level. Having him open the film and be the spiritual narrator will have a strong impact.”
The makers of Ramayana unveiled the epic universe with a global launch of Ramayana: The Introduction. It gave a slight glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Godess Sita and Yash as Ravana. It featured fan screenings across nine Indian cities and a billboard takeover at Times Square, New York. Ramayana has been produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash. The epic mythological drama movie also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Indira Krishnan as Kausalaya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Shobana as Kaikasi, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Satyen Chaturvedi as Sumantra, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, Surabhi Das as Urmila.
Earlier, talking about his role as Hanuman, Sunny Deol said, “See, nervousness or fear – that factor is there. But that’s the beauty of it, because you have to find within yourself how you’re going to take up the challenge and how you’re going to live up to it. And you’re getting the opportunity to do it, and I’m very sure Amit, the producer, they’re doing a great job of it.”