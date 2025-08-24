Anupam Kher's heated remarks during his appearance on Chalchitra Talks have generated a lot of commotion. During the promotion of his most recent movie, Tanvi the Great, the seasoned actor taught the podcast the value of reseach and seemed to subtly criticise the entrepreneur turned host Raj Shamani by referring to him as 'fake.' The conversation started when Anupam Kher inquired about the host's familiarity with his latest film. The host surprised him by acknowledging that he hadn't. What happened next?

Anupam Kher then utilised the occasion to emphasise how important it is for podcast hosts to be completely up to date on their guests' most recent work, particularly those who cover movies. The well-celebrated actor said, "You should always research your guests and watch their latest films before inviting them. Otherwise, what is the point?"

Anupam Kher's DIG At Raj Shamani Anupam Kher continued by outlining the reasons behind his emphasis on this point. He mentioned a previous podcast he was requested to provide life advice on, implying it was Raj Shamani's, without specifically naming him.

The veteran actor said, "Son, don't let success change you. Success should mean becoming more humble. While you sound humble, the atmosphere in your office feels different. You've come from a small town, and that simplicity should remain." Anupam Kher explained that this scene was utilised in between and was removed from the last episode. The Kashmir Files actor highlighted, he now mistrust the podcaster's sincerity. Calling Raj Shamani 'fake,' he shared, "That means he is fake. Because you asked me for advice, and then you cut out the part I said. Whenever I hear him talk about genuineness, I'll always question that."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher talked about his sense of loss about not having his own children on Raj Shamani's show. The actor opened out about his own subject and expressed regret for the same thing. He claimed to be one of those people who enjoys working with children, and as a result, he established a charity that works extensively with children. Additionally, he disclosed that he is frequently asked if he feels the loss of children in his life, to which he can only respond that he accepts it.