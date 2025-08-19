Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi's celebrations don't seem to stop as their older son, Aaryamann Sethi, is now engaged to his girlfriend, actor Yogita Bihani. While they were touring their new house, Aaryamann got down on his knees and proposed to Yogita. For the unversed, their new home is next to Archana-Parmeent's house and the two grounds are connected. Aaryamann emphasised in his vlog how convenient it is to be able to visit his parents with ease. While the newly engaged couple celebrated their love, many expressed their doubts about Yogita in the comment sections.

Archana Puran Singh son opened about the harsh comments on his recent vlog after the proposal. He even responded to remarks directed at Yogita. One of the users wrote, "I know as a women this is not good buttt I don’t know why she is not like women in love, feel like greedy." Another user wrote, "Please think carefully before taking big decisions and giving valuable things to someone. Idk why but Im not getting good vibes from Yogita." A third user wrote, " I thought Yogita was a nice girl but she clearly is securing her future."

Aaryamann Sethi said,"In my last vlog, I was discussing with my dad how I want to break the walls in the new house and make a huge room. People started to comment that I am breaking the house that my parents got and leaving the old house. I have been saying that I want to make the house on a budget, and people are assuming the budget is his. The new house was made so that I or Ayushmaan can stay there and it was a gift." Many also saidthat she seemed to breaking the family.

"I will not stop making vlogs because this is a good business, but I need to understand how to deal with hate, " he continued.

Meanwhile, Yogita mentioned how excited she was for the new stage of their relationship and expressed excitement about moving in together. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi openly praised the couple's choice. Who Is Yogita Bihani? Ekta Kapoor cast Yogita Bihani alongside Karan Kundra in her love drama Dil Hi Toh Hai. Following two years of playing Dr. Palak Sharma Noon in the Sony TV series, Yogita made her Bollywood debut in the 2020 Netflix movie AK vs. AK, which starred Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. She then played Rohit Saraf's love interest in Hrithik Roshan led action thriller Vikram Vedha in 2022.