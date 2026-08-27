Athimanoharam First Look Out: Mohanlal has treated his fans to a special Onam surprise with the first look of his much-awaited Malayalam film Athimanoharam. The superstar unveiled the new poster on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his character and creating excitement around the upcoming film.

The poster features Mohanlal in a police uniform, sitting on a motorcycle outside a house. His simple yet striking cop avatar has already caught the attention of fans. Sharing the first look, the actor wished his followers, writing, “Athimanoharam Onam wishes to everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal) Mohanlal Plays A Police Sub-Inspector Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Athimanoharam follows TS Lovelanjan, a police sub-inspector played by Mohanlal. The story is expected to explore both his professional and personal life. As unexpected events begin to affect Lovelanjan, the film promises a mix of emotions, tension and drama. While the first look does not reveal much about the plot, Mohanlal’s appearance as a police officer has certainly raised expectations.

Mohanlal And Meera Jasmine Reunite One of the biggest highlights of Athimanoharam is the reunion of Mohanlal and Meera Jasmine. The actress plays Naisy, the wife of Mohanlal’s character. The two actors were recently seen together in the 2025 Malayalam film Thudarum. Their return as an on-screen pair has generated considerable interest among Malayalam cinema fans. ALSO READ: Who Was Ankit Balyan? Haryanvi Singer Shot Dead In Shamli UP The film also features Jagadish, Siddique, Manoj K. Jayan, Bhama Arun and Bina Pappu in important roles. Bina Pappu is also serving as a co-director alongside Tharun Moorthy. Ratheesh Ravi, known for films such as Ishq and Adi, has written the screenplay. Shaji Kumar is handling the cinematography, while National Award winner Vivek Harshan is in charge of editing. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. When Will Athimanoharam Release? Ahtimanoharam is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026. With Mohanlal playing a police officer and reuniting with Meera Jasmine, the film is already among the Malayalam releases that fans are looking forward to.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has several exciting projects lined up. He is set to make cameo appearances in the Hindi crime thriller Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, and the Tamil action comedy Jailer 2, which stars Rajinikanth. FAQS What is the release date of Mohanlal’s film Athimanoharam? Athimanoharam is scheduled to premiere in theatres on December 24, 2026, targeting the Christmas holiday season. Who is directing Athimanoharam? The film is directed by Tharun Moorthy, marking his second collaboration with Mohanlal following their work on Thudarum. What role does Mohanlal play in Athimanoharam? Mohanlal plays the lead role of Sub-Inspector TS Lovelanjan, a police officer whose life balances family drama with a police investigation.