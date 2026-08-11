Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Advance Booking: The box office clash between Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 is heating up ahead of their scheduled release on 14 August.

Both films have opened their advance booking across India, but early ticket sales indicate a clear initial lead for the Emraan Hashmi-led action thriller over the period drama.

Awarapan 2 Outpaces Batwara 1947 In Advance Sales

According to early tracking data from Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has registered an advance booking gross of approximately Rs 8.7 lakh without block seats. In comparison, Batwara 1947 has recorded an advance booking gross of around Rs 2.74 lakh for Day 1.