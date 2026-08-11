Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Advance Booking: The box office clash between Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 is heating up ahead of their scheduled release on 14 August.
Both films have opened their advance booking across India, but early ticket sales indicate a clear initial lead for the Emraan Hashmi-led action thriller over the period drama.
Awarapan 2 Outpaces Batwara 1947 In Advance Sales
According to early tracking data from Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has registered an advance booking gross of approximately Rs 8.7 lakh without block seats. In comparison, Batwara 1947 has recorded an advance booking gross of around Rs 2.74 lakh for Day 1.
When block seats are included in the calculation, the gap widens significantly. Awarapan 2 has recorded total opening day earnings of around Rs 23.66 lakh, while Batwara 1947 stands at approximately Rs 13.53 lakh.
Ticket sales across national multiplex chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis reflect a similar trend. Awarapan 2 has sold nearly 9,000 tickets in national chains, whereas Batwara 1947 has managed around 1,050 tickets so far. Based on current advance booking momentum, Awarapan 2 appears on track for a substantially larger opening at the box office.
The two films bring very different cinematic appeals to the box office. Awarapan 2 is a Vishesh Bhatt production directed by Nitin Kakkar, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi. The film carries the legacy of the 2007 cult classic Awarapan, with fan nostalgia playing a key role in driving early advance ticket sales.
On the other hand, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. Headlined by Sunny Deol alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal, the film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The historical drama centers around the Partition of India, relying on its subject matter and star power to draw audiences as the holiday weekend approaches.
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With the 15 August Independence Day holiday providing a major boost, word of mouth could play a crucial role in deciding the long-term winner of this clash.