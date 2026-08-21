Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 7: The Independence Day box-office battle of 2026 completed its first week on Thursday, revealing a clear winner at the theatrical ticket windows. Awarapan 2 experienced its first minor speed bump on Day 7, collecting Rs 6.00 crore nett in India, meanwhile, BAtwara 1947 pulled in Rs 1.35 crore nett in India.

Emraan Hashmi's romantic action thriller Awarapan 2 registered a solid first-week performance, crossing major milestones worldwide. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's period Partition drama Batwara 1947 experienced a sharp weekday slowdown and faces an uphill task as it approaches its second weekend.

Details Awarapan 2 Batwara 1947 Lead Stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi Day 1 (Fri) ₹22.00 crore ₹5.75 crore Day 2 (Sat) ₹33.75 crore ₹13.50 crore Day 3 (Sun) ₹26.00 crore ₹7.25 crore Day 4 (Mon) ₹9.25 crore ₹2.00 crore Day 5 (Tue) ₹9.75 crore ₹2.25 crore Day 6 (Wed) ₹6.75 crore ₹1.40 crore Day 7 (Thu) ₹6.00 crore ₹1.35 crore Total India Nett (Week 1) ₹113.50 crore ₹33.60 crore India Gross Collection ₹135.37 crore ₹39.87 crore Overseas Gross Collection ₹26.30 crore ₹7.75 crore Worldwide Gross Collection ₹161.67 crore ₹47.62 crore Emraan Hashmi Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced under the Vishesh Films banner, Awarapan 2 according to reports in Sacnilk, experienced its first minor speed bump on Day 7, collecting Rs 6.00 crore nett in India which is a modest 11 per cent drop from the previous day's earnings. Despite the expected end-of-week drop, the Bollywood movie has achieved runaway success, wrapping up week one with an India nett collection of Rs 113.50 crore and a worldwide gross standing at Rs 161.67 crore.

The milestone makes Awarapan 2 the first solo film in Emraan Hashmi’s career to cross the Rs 150 crore milestone internationally, leaving behind the lifetime collections of his previous hits such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues. ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 6: Emraan Hashmi's Film Stays Ahead of Sunny Deol-Starrer Sunny Deol Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 7 On the other side of the box-office clash, Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi, saw its momentum recede post the Independence Day holiday rush. According to Sacnilk, on Day 7, the partition movie pulled in Rs 1.35 crore nett in India across nearly 6,000 screens, recording a 10 per cent day-wise drop. With a domestic nett total of Rs 33.60 crore and an international gross of Rs 7.75 crore, the film's total worldwide collection stands at Rs 47.62 crore. The Partition movie now sits roughly Rs 2.38 crore shy of the Rs 50 crore global mark as it enters a pivotal second weekend.

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