Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Box Office: Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 box office battle has taken shape after six days in theatres. Emraan Hashmi's sequel has maintained a significant lead even if both movies' box office collections have slowed during the week.

Here's a detailed look at Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office performance: In just five days, Awarapan 2 crossed the ₹100 crore milestone in India. Batwara 1947, on the other hand, is struggling to reach even Rs 50 crore worldwide. Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6 Batwara 1947 started on Friday with ₹5.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. On Saturday, it saw a significant increase, earning ₹13.50 crore. On Sunday, however, the movie's earnings dropped to ₹7.25 crore due to fewer screenings. Compared to its Saturday collection, this was about 22% less.

Batwara 1947 witnessed a slight increase on Tuesday after earning only ₹2 crore on Monday. The movie experienced a further decline on Wednesday, earning less than ₹2 crore. Batwara 1947 has made ₹32.15 crore net in total in India. ALSO READ - Batwara 1947 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta's Partition Drama Gets Mixed Reactions Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Awarapan 2 saw a 30.8% decrease in net collection on Day 6 compared to Tuesday (₹9.75 crore). According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Emraan Hashmi film brought in ₹6.75 crore across 11,071 shows. The overall Hindi occupancy was 16%.

As a result, Awarapan 2's gross revenues in India are ₹128.29 crore, and its total collection is ₹107.50 crore net. Awarapan 2 has made ₹153.59 crore at the worldwide box office. ALSO READ - Is Emraan Hashmi's Romantic Action-Thriller Awarapan 2 Worth The Hype? Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Emraan Hashmi's film has drawn crowds in its first week, hitting the Rs 100 crore milestone in just five days, despite competition from Batwara 1947. Batwara 1947, on the other hand, started slowly but saw a discernible increase in profits over the weekend of Independence Day.

Batwara 1947 is probably going to be one of the year's biggest failures at the box office if the current trend continues.

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