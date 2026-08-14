Batwara 1947 Twitter Review : The historical Partition drama Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, officially released in theaters today on August 14. Featuring a stellar star cast led by Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal, the film explores the painful realities of Partition through a displaced family moving into a Lahore home owned by an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave. With immense curiosity surrounding its emotional plot, early moviegoers have taken to X to share their honest reviews.

Viewers praised the gripping execution of brotherhood and unity. One twitter user wrote, “If you’re a Sunny Deol fan.. this one is definitely for you. And if you like the whole brotherhood and unity angle, you’re going to enjoy it even more. Otherwise, you can skip it. The writing is genuinely very good. The first half takes a little time but once the Partition is announced the film gets much stronger. The railway station sequence was especially powerful.”

#Batwara1947 - 4/5



If you’re a Sunny Deol fan.. this one is definitely for you. And if you like the whole brotherhood and unity angle, you’re going to enjoy it even more. Otherwise, you can skip it.



The writing is genuinely very good. The first half takes a little time but once… pic.twitter.com/UZb11m5JhO — Gill (@Hanjigill) August 14, 2026

A second user wrote, “Just watched #Batwara1947 and honestly bro, main abhi tak shock mein hoon. We used to think #Gadar was his peak, but this is a legendary, Great comeback for #SunnyDeol! The way he dominates the screen is pure GOOSEBUMPS stuff.”

Just watched #Batwara1947 and honestly bro, main abhi tak shock mein hoon. We used to think #Gadar was his peak, but this is a legendary, Great comeback for #SunnyDeol! The way he dominates the screen is pure GOOSEBUMPS stuff. What a POWERHOUSE performance, especially in the… pic.twitter.com/X4sR2tPK6I — Suresh Parmar® (@iamSureshParmar) August 14, 2026

Another one wrote, “Interval ke baad cinema hall mein jo silence tha na, boss that was UNREAL. #Batwara1947 is genuinely one of the STRONGEST period dramas Bollywood has ever produced. #RajkumarSantoshi, #AamirKhan, and #SunnyDeol have created history together. The dialogue delivery of #SunnyDeol paaji is IMPACTFUL.”

Interval ke baad cinema hall mein jo silence tha na, boss that was UNREAL. #Batwara1947 is genuinely one of the STRONGEST period dramas Bollywood has ever produced. #RajkumarSantoshi, #AamirKhan, and #SunnyDeol have created history together. The dialogue delivery of #SunnyDeol… pic.twitter.com/q9E0ekTYAm — R S 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rs_rajender) August 14, 2026

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