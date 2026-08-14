Sunny Deol and Emraan Hashmi are set for another box-office face-off as Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 prepare to arrive in theatres together on August 14, 2026. Their upcoming clash has revived memories of an earlier showdown between the two actors. Nearly two decades ago, Sunny Deol’s Apne and Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan released on the same day. While both films found their audience, their theatrical results were very different.

Apne And Awarapan Released Together In 2007 Apne and Awarapan posters (Image: IMDb) On June 29, 2007, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol’s Apne reached cinemas. On the same day, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan also opened in theatres. The two movies offered completely different experiences. Directed by Anil Sharma, Apne was a sports-based family drama that focused on relationships, emotions and a father-son bond. The film featured the Deol family together and connected with audiences through its emotional storyline.

Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, was a romantic drama with a darker and more emotional narrative. Alongside Emraan Hashmi, the movie featured Shriya Saran and Ashutosh Rana. Its music became one of its biggest attractions and remained popular with listeners.

ALSO READ: Why 2000s Bollywood Rom-Coms Were Better Than Today’s Love Stories? Sunny Deol’s Apne Won The Box Office Battle Although both movies received appreciation, Apne emerged as the clear winner commercially. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film earned Rs 1.89 crore on its opening day and eventually collected Rs 22.07 crore during its theatrical run.

Reports at the time suggested that Apne was made on a budget of around Rs 18 crore. Its final earnings therefore took the film beyond its reported production cost. Awarapan had a much weaker theatrical run. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 18 crore, the film opened with only Rs 79 lakh. Its lifetime collection stood at approximately Rs 7.76 crore, meaning it could not recover its reported production budget through its theatrical earnings.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man 4 Rules Indian Box Office With Rs 441 Crore In 2 Weeks; Check Jana Nayagan, The Odyssey And Ohh My Dog Collections Awarapan Later Became A Cult Favourite Despite its disappointing box-office performance, Awarapan gradually developed a strong following after its theatrical release. Its emotional storyline, memorable songs and Emraan Hashmi’s performance helped the film gain popularity through television and later among audiences who discovered it over the years.

Now, Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 will create another chapter in the Sunny Deol-Emraan Hashmi rivalry. Their latest clash will reveal whether history repeats itself at the box office.