2000s Bollywood rom-coms were a thing. From perfect cating to soothing background score and the bitter-sweet endings, the movies had a balance which current films lack. For the balanced romance, humour and emotion, several cult classic films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zara, Wake Up Sid are still remembered.

Geet was chaotic, Aditya was reserved, while Rohit Patel was energetic and full of life, Naina was silent and Aman Mathur was a fun-loving person. The characters were not always perfect, but confused, immature, stubborn or simply trying to figure out life.

The romance felt more natural and earned, with banter, friendship, misunderstandings and growth making the journey as important as the love story itself.

ALSO READ: Pooja Bedi Recalls Intimate Scene With Aamir Khan That Left Her 'Nervous' After Cameras Stopped

Soothing BGM

This is the biggest miss in today's rom-coms. Songs weren't randomly added into the narrative, they often justified the love story. Songs like Tumhi Dekho Na, Aaoge Jab Tum, among others are timeless classics.

Unlike many films today, love stories weren't merely side plots to action, spectacle or larger franchises. Even when these films weren't perfect, they made audiences genuinely believe in love—which is perhaps why they remain so rewatchable.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Breaks Original Movie's Lifetime Collection Before Release; Emraan Hashmi Movie Eyes Rs 20 Crore Opening

In the end, 2000s rom-coms weren’t perfect, but they had something many modern films seem to miss — heart. They gave romance time to breathe, characters room to grow and audiences a reason to root for love. Maybe that’s why, years later, we still return to them when we want to believe in a good love story.