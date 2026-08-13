Awarapan 2 is all set to hit the theatres. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi who will reprise his role of Shivam Pandit, while Disha Patani will play the female lead. Ahead of its release, Awarapan 2 is tracking to have one of the biggest openings for Bollywood in 2026.
Awarapan 2 Advance Booking Collection
Despite advance bookings opening just 48 hours before release, Awarapan 2 is off to a flying start, selling over 1.3 lakh tickets worth Rs 4 crore for Day 1 alone.
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With total advance bookings already crossing Rs 9 crore gross, the sequel has remarkably surpassed the lifetime collection of the original film even before hitting screens.
Awarapan 2 breaks Awarapan record
While the original Awarapan had a modest run—opening at Rs 79 lakh and netting Rs 2.88 crore in its first weekend—Awarapan 2 is projected to be Emraan Hashmi’s biggest opener yet, targeting a massive Rs 20 crore on Day 1.
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About the movie: Awarapan 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the romantic action drama marks the return of Emraan Hashmi as the iconic Shivam Pandit.