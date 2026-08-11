Awarapan 2, the sequel to Emraan Hashmi’s much-loved 2007 film Awarapan, is creating excitement ahead of its theatrical release, which is on August 14, 2026. The upcoming movie brings Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, while Disha Patani and veteran actor Shabana Azmi are also part of the cast. Ahead of its release, reports have revealed the alleged salaries of the lead actors, with Emraan reportedly receiving the biggest amount.

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Fee Reportedly Increased 10 Times According to a News24 report, Emraan Hashmi is earning approximately Rs 12 crores for Awarapan 2. The actor is going to reprise his role of his famous character Shivam Pandit in the sequel. As per the report, his pay is almost ten times more than what he earned for the original Awarapan movie made in 2007. For the original 2007 film Awarapan, Emraan Hashmi was reportedly paid a modest fee of about Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore.

Disha Patani’s Reported Fee For Awarapan 2 Disha Patani plays an integral part in the sequel of Awarapan, and she has also received a considerable sum. According to the reports, the actress gets an approximate sum of Rs 5 crore for playing her part in the film.

This addition to the cast has created more curiosity regarding the sequel of Awarapan since the new film will have new characters and controversies revolving around the character played by Emraan. ALSO READ: ‘Fake Hair, Real Bump’: Anne Hathaway Hits Back At Trolls Questioning Her Pregnancy And Baby Bumps Shabana Azmi’s Reported Fee Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also features in the name of actors. Some sources claim that she has been paid anywhere between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore. These amounts of salary have not yet been confirmed officially either by the actors themselves or by the production house.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: 10 Iconic Patriotic Bollywood Movies That Celebrate National Pride Awarapan 2 Release Date And Cast Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Anirudh Rawal, and Atul Kumar. Nitin Kakkar has directed the film, while its music has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, and Akhil Sachdeva. Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on August 14, 2026.