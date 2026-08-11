Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway recently found herself responding to online comments after some social media users questioned whether her pregnancy was genuine. The 43-year-old actor attended the premiere of The End of Oak Street in a halter top and low-waist jeans, proudly showing her baby bump. While many noticed her pregnancy look, some users criticised her outfit and even claimed that the bump was fake.

Anne Hathaway Faces Baby Bump And Pregnancy Trolls Anne attended the premiere on Sunday, where her pregnancy was clearly visible. She is reportedly around four to five months pregnant. However, her outfit became a bigger topic of discussion online, with several users expressing their dislike for the look.

One user wrote, “This is too tacky.” Another said, “I don't like seeing women's pregnancy bumps naked. I personally find it too intimate.” A third social media user commented, “Just no. She looks silly.” While pointing out her pregnancy, one user commented, “That’s a fake pregnancy belly. It’s latex.” A second user wrote, “I’m not sure about that. I know she announced it around June something that she was pregnant.” Meanwhile, the other wrote, “Is that bump real?.”

Anne Hathaway Gives Trolls A Witty Reply Instead of directly engaging with the criticism, Anne responded with humour. She posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram showing herself getting ready for the premiere while her team worked on her hair and makeup.

While her stylist was putting her hair into a ponytail, Anne jokingly said, “This is not my real hair.” She then added a playful message in the caption aimed at those questioning her pregnancy: “Fake hair, real bump.” Her response quickly drew attention online and made it clear that she was not taking the speculation seriously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) ALSO READ: KBC 18: Can You Answer This Rs 25 Lakh Question Aamir, Sunny And Preity Cracked? Anne Expecting Her Third Child And Work Front Anne is expecting her third baby with husband Adam Shulman. The couple already has two sons, Jonathan, who is 10, and six-year-old Jack. On the professional front, Anne recently appeared in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The film features a major ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson,, and Jon Bernthal. Her upcoming projects continue to keep her in the spotlight as she prepares to welcome another addition to her family.