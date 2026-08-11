In an unexpected virtual moment that has won over fans across borders, popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir left Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra completely starstruck during a recent Instagram Live session. The delightful interaction took place when Shreya was casually chatting with her followers, only to be surprised by a compliment from one of her favorite international stars.

Hania Aamir Commented On Shreya Kalra’s Instagram Live During Shreya’s interaction with the online fans through an Instagram livestream, Hania commented on the reality show winner by calling her “iconic.” Overjoyed by the unexpected praise, Shreya instantly turned into an enthusiastic fan herself. She revealed how she admired Hania to such a great extent that the Pakistani actress has been her biggest inspiration.

Shreya Kalra Shows So Much Love On Hania Aamir Shreya was delighted by the wonderful gesture and tried to follow Hania immediately after that. But due to technical/visibility issues on Instagram, Shreya could not follow Hania. Mentioning her little disappointment, Shreya said during the broadcast:

"I can’t follow you back because your account is not visible here." Despite the glitch, Shreya showered Hania with immense love and gratitude before wrapping up the moment. She said, “I love you, Hania. I wish I could follow you back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UnfilteredAmina (@unfilteredamina) ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 4: Expected Release Date, Returning Cast And What To Expect From Finale? Social Media reaction On Hania Following Shreya Kalra Reacting to the event, several users seem confused about how Hania can see the account in India as she is blocked. One user said, “But how can she join because her account is blocked in India?" To this another user replied, “But Hania can view all Indian accounts; her account is blocked, but we can see using a VPN."

A third user wrote, "I can see she followed her.” Another wrote, “I was there live; she actually joined and commented.” ALSO READ: Meet Ishita Shukla, Ravi Kishan's Younger Daughter Who Chose Defence Forces Over Bollywood Glamour Why Is Hania Aamir Banned In India? Hania Aamir has built a massive Indian fan base through hit Pakistani dramas like Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Fans loved watching Shreya's genuine fan-girl reaction, making this endearing exchange another viral favourite on social media. However, after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in 2025, the Indian government banned all popular Pakistani stars on Indian social media.