House Of The Dragon Season 4: The House of the Dragon Season 3 finale ended with major twists, including Helaena’s death and Aemond and Aegon coming face-to-face again. Now, fans are already looking ahead to Season 4, which will release on JioHotstar in India. The final season is expected to take the Targaryen war to its biggest and most dramatic stage yet.

Will There Be House of the Dragon Season 4? House of the Dragon Season 4 is officially on the way. HBO has confirmed that the fourth season is planned for 2028. However, it has not announced an exact release date yet. In fact, the new season has not started filming yet.

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal previously told Deadline in June 2026 that he was working on the scripts for the fourth season. He also revealed that production could begin in spring 2027. Explaining the production schedule, Ryan Condal said the team has to work around the British summer. Since the show takes more than a year to prepare and shoot, the timing puts Season 4 on track for a 2028 release. ALSO READ - House Of The Dragon Season 3 Ending Explained: What Happened At Tumbleton And Harrenhal? What To Expect From House of the Dragon Season 4? House of the Dragon Season 4 is expected to bring some of the biggest events of the Targaryen civil war. The Battle of the Gullet, Helaena’s death and Rhaenyra’s darker turn could have a major impact on the final chapter.

(Image: X/@westerosies) The number of surviving dragons is also declining, setting the stage for more destruction, betrayal and deaths. HBO has not released an official synopsis for Season 4 yet. However, Ryan Condal has teased that the upcoming season will be the biggest one the show has made so far. Rhaenyra’s journey is also expected to remain central to the story. Emma D’Arcy, who plays the character, has hinted that Rhaenyra will become far more certain of her decisions as the season progresses. ALSO READ - House Of The Dragon Season 3 Ep 8 Twitter Review: Netizens Say It Was Great But Didn't Feel Like Finale House of the Dragon Season 4 Cast The main cast is expected to return for the final season. This includes Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen.

More casting details are likely to be revealed once production begins.