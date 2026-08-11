As India is all set to celebrate its 80th Independence Day in 2026, national pride sweeps across the country. Over the decades, Bollywood has played a major role in keeping the patriotic spirit alive through powerful storytelling. From historic freedom struggles to heroic military victories, cinema reminds us of the immense sacrifices made for our freedom. Here is a curated list of iconic patriotic Hindi movies that awaken national pride and honor the true heroes of India.

1. Border (1997) Based on the historic Battle of Longewala of 1971, the film starred Sunny Deol as Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, with Suniel Shetty acting as Captain Bhairon Singh and Akshaye Khanna as Dharamvir Singh. The plot centers on a small battalion of Indian armies that fought bravely against the attacking Pakistani tanks.

2. Lagaan (2001) In the backdrop of the British regime, the plot revolves around some villagers who play the game of cricket against the tyrannical officers so as to protect themselves from paying hefty taxes for their agricultural produce. Aamir Khan plays the role of Bhuvan Latha, while Gracy Singh and Rachel Shelley portray Gauri and Elizabeth Russell, respectively.

3. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) This movie is based on the courageous life, heroic acts, and sacrifice made by some young Indians, freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives in order to save India from the brutality of British colonialism. Bhagat Singh is played by Ajay Devgn, whereas Sukhdev and Rajguru are played by Sushant Singh and D. Santosh, respectively.

4. Lakshya (2004) This film portrays the personal journey of an aimless youth that transforms him into an ambitious Indian Army officer leading his team through a crucial operation during the Kargil war. Hrithik Roshan acts as Karan Shergill, along with Preity Zinta as Romi Dutta and Amitabh Bachchan as Colonel Sunil Damle.

5. Swades (2004) The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava with Gayatri Joshi playing Gita. The plot centers around a very successful project manager at NASA who comes down to India looking for his old nanny, thereby discovering his ancestry and using the strength of the locals to enlighten rural areas.

ALSO READ: 10 Bollywood Movies That Highlight India's Biggest Social Issues: The India Story, Pad Man, Laapataa Ladies And More 6. Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005) With the lead roles of Mangal Pandey played by Aamir Khan, Captain William Gordon played by Toby Stephens, and Heera played by Rani Mukerji, the film narrates how an Indian sepoy’s act of defiance towards greased cartridges gave rise to the fiery 1857 rebellion.

7. Rang De Basanti (2006) This film talks about carefree Delhi college students who play freedom fighters in a documentary film, making them rebel against political corruption after they lose their friend. The role played by Aamir Khan is that of DJ, while Siddharth plays Karan Singhania and Soha Ali Khan plays Sonia.

8. Raazi (2018) Based on events from 1971, the plot revolves around an Indian RAW agent in female guise who weds an officer of the Pakistani military to relay vital information to her own country. The film stars Alia Bhatt as Sehmat Khan and Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal Syed.

ALSO READ: ‘Meri Gandi Aulaad’: Honey Singh Reacts To Badshah’s Stage Name Claim On India's Got Latent 2; Old Rift Reignites 9. URI: The Surgical Strike (2019) Paresh Rawal portrays Govind Bhardwaj, Yami Gautam portrays Pallavi Sharma, and Vicky Kaushal portrays Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. The movie is inspired by real events that revolve around the highly orchestrated and fatal surgical strikes on the terrorist launching pads following the attack on Uri Army Base.

10. Shershaah (2021) Featuring Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, the fiancé of Captain Vikram Batra, the biographical film narrates the incredible story of the valiant soldier of the Indian army, Captain Vikram Batra, featuring his romantic love story and noble sacrifice during the significant 1999 Kargil War.