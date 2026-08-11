Rapper and singer Honey Singh has once again found himself at the centre of discussion surrounding his past relationship with rapper Badshah. The latest controversy began after a new episode of India’s Got Latent featured Badshah alongside Harsh Limbachiyaa, Saurav Joshi, and comedian Rajat Sood. A few moments from the episode soon circulated online, bringing the two rappers’ old professional differences back into the spotlight.

Samay Raina Mentions Honey Singh On India’s Got Latent 2 The special episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 was made available to the members of the YouTube channel on August 10, 2026. In the course of the episode, Samay Raina grabbed a microphone and began singing after a contestant finished performing.

He also said, “Mai yo yo Honey Singh ka fan hu.” Samay then mentioned Honey Singh’s popular song Brown Rang. Some viewers connected the joke to the rappers’ history, and clips from the segment quickly spread across social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SYED ☄️ (@wahid.eclipse) ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 4: Expected Release Date, Returning Cast And What To Expect From Finale? Old Video Brings Back Stage Name Debate Samay also asked Badshah how he got his stage name. Badshah said that he had chosen the name himself. Soon after, users began sharing an older video in which he appeared to say that Honey Singh had given him the name 'Badshah.'

Honey Singh later shared the old clip on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Meri gandi Aulaad.” His remark immediately renewed interest in their complicated past. ALSO READ: Pakistani Star Hania Aamir Surprises Lock Upp 2 Winner Shreya Kalra During Instagram Live; Internet Reacts What Happened Between Badshah and Honey Singh? Badshah and Honey Singh controversy (Image: Instagram official account) Badshah and Honey Singh both used to be part of the hip-hop group known as ‘Mafia Munder’ and have collaborated at some point before the end of their professional relationship. Their conflicts then went hand in hand with the issue of crediting for several tracks.

One of those major discussions was about Brown Rang. Badshah maintains that the lyrics of this song have been written by him, whereas Honey Singh was responsible for its beat. The issue surfaced again in July 2025, when Badshah commented “Credits” on a social media post related to Honey Singh. The latest exchange has now once again placed their old professional equation under public scrutiny.