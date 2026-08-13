Pooja Bedi dismissed rumours of a romance with Aamir Khan during Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, but recalled an intimate scene with the actor that left her wondering what would happen after the cameras stopped.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was directed by Mansoor Khan and became a beloved coming-of-age classic. The film starred Aamir Khan, Pooja Bedi, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Mamik Singh.

Years later, Pooja laughed off rumours that she and Aamir had developed an attraction while working on the film, saying, "You got to be kidding me."

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She also recalled working with Aamir in Aatank Hi Aatank, where they filmed a passionate intimate scene for her cameo. However, the sequence was ultimately deleted from the final film.

The scene was shot at a bungalow near Mumbai’s Film City. Pooja recalled that, unlike today, actors stayed on set between shots instead of returning to vanity vans.

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After filming, she and Aamir were asked to wait together in a room with a bed. As a young actress, Pooja admitted she felt nervous and began overthinking the situation.

With the door closed and both sitting quietly, she said stories she had heard about Bollywood made her increasingly confused and fearful about what might happen next.