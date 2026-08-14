Hollywood’s marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the Indian box office, outperforming several recent releases. After two weeks of release on July 30, 2026 in India, the Tom Holland-led superhero film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark and has now moved beyond Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing film in India. Here is a look at its latest earnings and the performance of The Odyssey, Jana Nayagan, DC The Bloody Valentine and Ohh My Dog.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Crosses Rs 441 Crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day has faced a dip on its 15th day. The movie grossed Rs 3.41 crore on Thursday, whereas Rs 6.45 crore was earned on Wednesday. Regardless of the fall, the movie is performing well. The India net collection of the movie stands at Rs 441.41 crore.

It has become a landmark movie for the genre in India as it has beaten Avatar: The Way of Water, which collected Rs 391.40 crore in India. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland in the lead.

ALSO READ: BTS Achievements: From Billboard No 1 To Grammy Nominations, 15 Records That Made Them Global Superstars The Odyssey Maintains A Steady Run The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan has been making slow progress at the box office. After releasing on July 17 and completing 28 days in theatres, on its 27th day it has collected Rs 1.52 crore. The total amount collected by the movie till now is Rs 175.27 crore. The movie stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

Jana Nayagan Crosses Rs 300 Crore Globally Thalapathy Vijay’s political action drama and final film Jana Nayagan, released on July 23, has completed around three weeks in theatres. On its 22nd day, the film had reportedly earned around Rs 318-322 crore worldwide.

ALSO READ: Why 2000s Bollywood Rom-Coms Were Better Than Today’s Love Stories? DC And Ohh My Dog Box Office Report Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi’s DC The Bloody Valentine collected Rs 1.47 crore on Day 7, taking its total to Rs 39.22 crore. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Ohh My Dog has slowed. On Day 6, it earned Rs 0.25 crore net from 641 shows, taking its India gross to Rs 4.78 crore and net total to Rs 4 crore. Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains the strongest performer among them overall so far.