BTS is one of the most-loved Kpop bands in the world. They have broken records on the Billboard Hot 100, sold over 40 million albums, addressed the United Nations and earned dozens of Guinness World Records. Here are some of the biggest achievements by BTS that made them superstars.

BTS opens Twitter account: As of publishing, it has over 48.4 million followers and is the most-followed Korean account.

First Korean No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100: "Dynamite" debuted at No. 1 in 2020, making them the first all-South Korean act to top the U.S. singles chart.

Multiple Billboard Hot 100 Chart-Toppers: They secured further No. 1 debuts with "Life Goes On," "Butter," and "Permission to Dance".

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First Kpop Grammy Nomination: Earned a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for "Dynamite".

Artist of the Year at the AMAs: Won the highest honor at the 2021 American Music Awards, becoming the first Asian act to win the category.

Multiple Billboard Music Awards Wins: Defeated long-running streaks for Top Social Artist and won Top Duo/Group.

Swept All Daesangs (Grand Prizes): Became the first and only act in South Korean history to sweep all major daesangs at year-end music award shows consecutively in 2019 and 2020.

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Addressed the United Nations: Spoke at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) three times, serving as Presidential Special Envoys for Future Generations and Culture.

Sold Out Wembley Stadium: Became the first Asian act to headline and sell out London's iconic Wembley Stadium during the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour.

IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year: Awarded the prestigious global title in both 2020 and 2021 as the best-selling recording artist worldwide.

Broke YouTube Premiere & 24-Hour Records: "Butter" smashed records with over 108 million views in 24 hours and drew an explosive concurrent live viewer peak on YouTube.

Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit: Awarded South Korea’s fifth-class Hwagwan Cultural Merit for expanding Korean culture and language globally as the youngest recipients ever.

Multiple Spotify Billion-Stream Milestones: "Dynamite" became the first song by a South Korean group to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify.

Guinness World Records Saturation: Accumulated over 20 official Guinness World Records spanning social media follower milestones and music achievements.

Oricon First Half-Year Album Chart Record: Became the first foreign artist in Japanese music history to top the Oricon first half-year album ranking twice.