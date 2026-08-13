BTS member Jungkook has emerged as the most-mentioned singer on X in 2026 so far, according to figures shared by the World Music Awards. The Kpop star crossed 2.6 million mentions between January 1 and July 31, putting him ahead of several internationally celebrated musicians. The milestone highlights Jungkook’s growing reach as a solo performer and shows how strongly his name continues to resonate with music fans worldwide.

Jungkook Becomes Most-Mentioned Singer On X In 2026 According to the World Music Awards, Jungkook was named the number one singer whose name was most mentioned on X between January and July 2026. Following him is the late singer Michael Jackson with 2.4 million mentions due to the biography film ‘Michael’ release as well.

Drake came third with 2.1 million mentions. In fifth position was Bad Bunny with 1.7 million mentions, whereas Justin Bieber was sixth with 1.5 million mentions. The rest of the top 10 included The Weeknd with 1.2 million mentions, Bruno Mars with 1.1 million mentions, and Harry Styles with 1 million mentions.

Rank Artist Mentions on X (Jan–Jul 2026) 1 Jungkook 2.6 million 2 Michael Jackson 2.4 million 3 Drake 2.1 million 4 Jimin 2 million 5 Bad Bunny 1.7 million 6 Justin Bieber 1.5 million 7 V (Kim Taehyung) 1.4+ million 8 The Weeknd 1.2 million 9 Bruno Mars 1.1 million 10 Harry Styles 1.0 million Jungkook Made Strong Presence During FIFA World Cup Jungkook’s online popularity was further boosted during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. His halftime show at the tournament final received over 800,000 mentions on X. That made him the most-mentioned solo artist on the platform in connection with the 2026 World Cup, further highlighting the attention surrounding his international appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalpana (@jungkook.___.97) ALSO READ: ‘We’ll Make You Vacate Karnataka’: Kannada Actress Rishika Singh Warns Yash Over Intimate Scenes In Toxic Jungkook’s Influence Across Social Media His popularity isn’t just on X. Jungkook is said to have the second most reposted post in Instagram history after Lionel Messi. On his Instagram account, he also has seven individual posts that have had over one million reposts.

Another big milestone for the BTS star has been achieved on TikTok. The #jungkook hashtag is the first hashtag for a solo artist to surpass 400 billion views globally. ALSO READ: 10 Famous Celebrities In The Traitors 2 And Their Net Worth: Shalini Passi, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari And Others BTS Continues Its Chart Success BTS continues to have success as Jungkook's individual accomplishments keep coming. BTS’ fifth full-length album, ARIRANG, has reportedly set a new record for the group as their longest-running release on a major UK music chart.