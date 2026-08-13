The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar, has already premiered its three episodes on Prime Video and brings together a powerhouse lineup of Bollywood actors, reality TV stars, celebrity chefs, and top content creators. From entrepreneur woman Shalini Passi to famous chef Ranveer Brar to Bollywood and TV stars Mallika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari, competing in a high-stakes psychological game of trust and deception.

These 21 contestants bring immense fame and impressive personal wealth to the table. Here is a look at 10 of the most famous contestants competing this season and their estimated net worth.

Shalini is a renowned art collector, philanthropist, and style icon who rose to immense popularity through her show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Having an astronomical net worth of Rs 2,690 crore, she clearly tops the chart as the richest contender of The Traitors Season 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Passi (@shalini.passi)

2. Mallika Sherawat

The famous Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat gained huge fame through movies such as Murder, Welcome, and Pyaar Ke Side Effects. She has a net worth of Rs. 170 crore, and she is a global celebrity whose star quality and glamour will add to the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

3. Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan)

Renowned digital influencer and streamer Abhishek Malhan gained popularity through his viral videos on YouTube and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. With an estimated net worth of around Rs. 55 – 98 crores, he still ranks among India’s most prominent online celebrities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABHISHEK MALHAN (@fukra_insaan)

4. Ranveer Brar

Famous Indian chef, television presenter, and actor Ranveer Brar is widely recognized for his role in MasterChef India and being part of the series Modern Love Mumbai. The net worth of Ranveer Brar falls between Rs 45 crore and Rs 60 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

5. Parul Gulati

Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati is known for the popular web series Girls Hostel and her popular hair extensions business, Nish Hair, which appeared on Shark Tank India. She boasts of an incredible net worth estimation of anywhere between Rs 40 to 50 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parul Gulati 🤍 (@gulati06)

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