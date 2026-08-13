The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar, has already premiered its three episodes on Prime Video and brings together a powerhouse lineup of Bollywood actors, reality TV stars, celebrity chefs, and top content creators. From entrepreneur woman Shalini Passi to famous chef Ranveer Brar to Bollywood and TV stars Mallika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari, competing in a high-stakes psychological game of trust and deception.
10 Famous Contestants Of The Traitors 2 And Their Net Worth
These 21 contestants bring immense fame and impressive personal wealth to the table. Here is a look at 10 of the most famous contestants competing this season and their estimated net worth.
1. Shalini Passi
Shalini is a renowned art collector, philanthropist, and style icon who rose to immense popularity through her show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Having an astronomical net worth of Rs 2,690 crore, she clearly tops the chart as the richest contender of The Traitors Season 2.
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2. Mallika Sherawat
The famous Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat gained huge fame through movies such as Murder, Welcome, and Pyaar Ke Side Effects. She has a net worth of Rs. 170 crore, and she is a global celebrity whose star quality and glamour will add to the show.
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3. Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan)
Renowned digital influencer and streamer Abhishek Malhan gained popularity through his viral videos on YouTube and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. With an estimated net worth of around Rs. 55 – 98 crores, he still ranks among India’s most prominent online celebrities.
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4. Ranveer Brar
Famous Indian chef, television presenter, and actor Ranveer Brar is widely recognized for his role in MasterChef India and being part of the series Modern Love Mumbai. The net worth of Ranveer Brar falls between Rs 45 crore and Rs 60 crore.
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5. Parul Gulati
Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati is known for the popular web series Girls Hostel and her popular hair extensions business, Nish Hair, which appeared on Shark Tank India. She boasts of an incredible net worth estimation of anywhere between Rs 40 to 50 crore.
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6. Shweta Tiwari
Iconic television actress Shweta Tiwari is known to fame for her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and for winning Bigg Boss 4. With a career of many years, she is considered to have a net worth in the range of Rs 35–40 crore.
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7. Krystle D'Souza
TV and film actress Krystle D'Souza is renowned for her popular TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and her movie Chehre. Her net worth is believed to be around Rs 20-25 crore from acting in movies and TV shows.
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8. Dalip Tahil
Dalip Tahil, veteran Bollywood actor known for his memorable performances in some of the classic movies from Bollywood such as Baazigar, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai has accumulated an estimated net worth of around Rs 15-20 crore.
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9. Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian and a musician who became famous through reality TV shows such as Lock Upp and Bigg Boss 17. Presently, the popular entertainment personality holds a net worth that falls within Rs 10 to 12 crore.
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10. Rhea Chakraborty
Actress and video jockey Rhea Chakraborty is famous for her performances in movies such as Jalebi and Mere Dad Ki Maruti as well as in hosting shows on MTV. It is estimated that her net worth lies somewhere around Rs 12–15 crore.
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